Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,400 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $314.76. The stock had a trading volume of 592,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.22. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.18 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

