Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 646 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VOO stock traded down $13.85 on Thursday, reaching $380.49. 10,468,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,333. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

