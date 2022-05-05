Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $878,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $16.20 on Thursday, hitting $299.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,486. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

