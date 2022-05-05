Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 528,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,319,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 21.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 333,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,050. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

