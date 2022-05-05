Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG traded down $12.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.98. 3,052,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

