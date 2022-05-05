Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,376 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $71.84. 10,382,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

