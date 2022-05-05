Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $551,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 7,191,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,459. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

