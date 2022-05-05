Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 11,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.