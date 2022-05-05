Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.74

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.74 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,026.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

