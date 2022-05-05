High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.