Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 950.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTH opened at $31.00 on Monday. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.