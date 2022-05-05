Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 950.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HTH opened at $31.00 on Monday. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $39.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.