Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

