Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.31. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

