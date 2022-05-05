Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOCGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.31. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.