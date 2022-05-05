Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 34.21%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

