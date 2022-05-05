Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 842,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

