Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$1.60 on Thursday, reaching C$28.00. The company had a trading volume of 254,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,838. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$27.85 and a one year high of C$46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.86.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.