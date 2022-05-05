Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 869 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

