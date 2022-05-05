Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 444 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $66.75 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

