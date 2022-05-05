Horan Securities Inc. Invests $31,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

