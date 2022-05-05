Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.