Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

