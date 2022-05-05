Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

