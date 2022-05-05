Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 99,228 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

