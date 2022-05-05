Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 240,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,593. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

