Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

HRZN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,593. The stock has a market cap of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

