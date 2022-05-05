Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Howmet Aerospace updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.33-1.45 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 77,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

