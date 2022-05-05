HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HPX in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HPX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HPX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HPX stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,595. HPX has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

