HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 561.92 ($7.02).

HSBA opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.83. The company has a market capitalization of £103.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

