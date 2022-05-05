HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HTC stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. HTC has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
About HTC (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HTC (HTCKF)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.