HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HTC stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. HTC has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About HTC (Get Rating)

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

