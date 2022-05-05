HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $366.71

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $366.71 and last traded at $367.01, with a volume of 10091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.86 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

