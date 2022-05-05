HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 10.6%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $346.44 and last traded at $350.66. Approximately 7,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 563,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.21.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.20.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $261,886,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.