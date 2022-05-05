Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $43,841.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

