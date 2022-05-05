Huntsman Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 1,740,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.