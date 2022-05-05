Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.