Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

