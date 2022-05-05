i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Down 8.4%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.35). Approximately 73,570,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 6,023,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £319.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

