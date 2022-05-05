IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.15.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

