iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iCAD by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter valued at $158,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 85.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 43.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

