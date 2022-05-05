IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 267,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

