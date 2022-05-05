Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.92.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

