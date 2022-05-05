ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head-To-Head Survey

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,684.46 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 51.02 -$187.09 million ($2.56) -7.89

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -37,129.55% N/A -122.47% Revolution Medicines -636.58% -28.26% -24.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

