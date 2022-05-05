Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives $2,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 148,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.