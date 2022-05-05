Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.92.

INCY opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

