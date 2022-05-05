Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.92.
INCY opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
