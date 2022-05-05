Independent Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 10,080 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 410,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

