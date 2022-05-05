Independent Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $115.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. 2,288,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,614.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

