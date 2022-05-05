Independent Family Office LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,310. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

