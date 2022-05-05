Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 7630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

