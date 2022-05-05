Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.65

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.65 and traded as low as $27.44. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 33,927 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

