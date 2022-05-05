Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

IFSUF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

