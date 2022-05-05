Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-7.45 EPS.

Ingredion stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

